WHAT ABOUT INONGE?

By Dickson Jere

I may not be privy to the criteria used to award these women who have excelled in their professional lives from Barotseland. The women awarded have powerful CVs…

But I think Mama Inonge Mutukwa Wina should have made the list – I mean the first female Vice-president of the Republic of Zambia.

Actually, the first female elected Vice-president as runningmate…that should have been on top of Ambassador and CEO of parastatals which is below the veep position…I may have missed the reasons for the omission, forgive me!