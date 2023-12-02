WHAT DO THEY WANT THE POLICE NOT TO SEE?- Fred M’membe





WHAT DO THEY WANT THE POLICE NOT TO SEE?

The Zambia Police have scrapped off all static security checkpoints and roadblocks on critical haulage and traffic routes mostly used to transport minerals to major exit border points.

The checkpoints and critical security roadblocks that have been removed are Solwezi- Chingola-to-Lusaka- Chirundu border post and Chingola-Ndola-Kapiri-Nakonde border post.

These security checkpoints and roadblocks are extremely important because this is where our minerals like copper, cobalt and other special minerals such as gold, diamonds and many others are expected to be counterchecked for onward transportation to border points and eventually to the seaports.

We therefore, demand that Mr Hakainde Hichilema and this corrupt puppet regime explain to the nation why they don’t want the presence of police officers and other security personnel on such critical roads and highways.

By removing static security checkpoint and roadblocks on these haulage routes what activities is Mr Hichilema and his government trying to ease? What really is going on here? Can they come clean and tell the nation the logic behind this highly suspicious decision?

There is a lot of illegal mineral trading in this country today, with some government officials involved named in these illegal dealings, especially gold, sugilite etc and they’re doing it with impunity. It is therefore not correct that this government can wake up and issue such a sensitive command and expect the entire country to keep quiet. We deserve to know what has informed this decision.

Zambians are not fools, they can see through this government’s efforts to cover up illegalities.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party