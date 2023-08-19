What happens in Zim election affects whole region – says SADC observer mission following meeting with Zanu PF

Southern African Development Committee (SADC) election observer mission leader, Nevers Mumba, has called for a free, fair and credible election adding that the outcome of August 23 polls will affect the region.

Mumba who was speaking after a meeting with Zanu PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu and some ruling party officials, said the SADC observer mission will engage election participants across the political divide.

“As you are aware the role of the SADC observers is to ensure that we engage all the stakeholders and in this case the candidates that are standing in this election the political parties that are participating in this election,” Mumba said.

“We had the honour to meet the secretary general of Zanu PF and his team. We had a productive discussion listening to the plans they have in this election, listening to the concerns they have and how we can work together, the observers and also the participants.”

Following the meeting, Mumba said Zanu PF pledged to adhere to the standards expected during elections.

“We leave the meeting extremely encouraged that they have made commitments to things that matter to all of us including the Zimbabwean people and to make sure that we work together to maintain the peace in the nation during this process.

“To ensure that we all continue to adhere to the regulations that guide the elections in order to have an outcome that can be sustainable and acceptable to all Zimbabweans and to all those that are interested like us in the SADC,” he added.

Zimbabwe’s economic meltdown and high unemployment forced a mass exodus of people with many crossing the SADC borders in search of jobs and better living conditions.

“Because whatever happens in Zimbabwe affects us in the SADC region so that’s why you see us being so involved in ensuring that we can one way or another assist our brothers and sisters here in Zimbabwe to realize a dream of free, fair and credible election,”