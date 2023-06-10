What happens to other Internet service providers with the coming of Starlink?

What is the impact of bringing Starlink on the Zambia market? Ofcourse its a faster, cheaper and a better internet service provider. This will also develop or act as catalyst to faster social media, finacial transactions and development in technology. This is good thing full stop.

However, what is the impact on companies like Zamtel and Zesco that have invested millions in optical fibire internet? Are we going to continue?

What is the impact on companies like Airtel, Zamtel, MTN, Liquid and many other companies providing internet service? Surely their profits we start to shrink at an alarming rate immediately after Starlink launch. I think most of them won’t manage to compete and there will be alot of job losses and companies closing that line of business. Can Starlink satilite technology swallow the same number of jobs ?

In short is there any mitigation plan? Technology in Africa has not always bein perfect if not managed well on the social economic front. Look at the impact on the Mines and Politics….Even privatization was brilliant idea but it caused alot of pain and deaths.

Miyanda Laiti that is Economic Freedom Fighter for you sir.

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe