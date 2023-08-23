What I Spent On Cook-A-Thon Can Buy A Luxury Car – Hilda Baci

Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci has said preparing for her cook-a-thon title cost a fortune.

Appearing on Cool FM Nigeria’s ‘The Big Friday Show,’ hosted by reality TV star Tacha, Baci, in the video shared Monday, revealed the money invested into her four days GWR attempt can conveniently an expensive luxury cars around.

“I’m not going to put a figure to it but, just think of a very expensive luxury car. Go crazy,” she said.

Baci continued, “I’d rather not put a price to it. I wouldn’t want to discourage anyone. I could have done it on a smaller scale but I chose not to.”

The chef also disclosed that before her Guinness World Record victory, she auditioned for the Big Brother Naija reality show, show four to five times but was never selected.

“I tried to get on Big Brother [Naija] for a while. I think I auditioned about four or five times.

“The plan for the cook-a-thon was still in the pipeline, so my goal was to go to Big Brother and then come out and do the cook-a-thon.”

On Ekiti Chef Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, who made headlines for attempting Baci’s feat back in May, Baci said she was not threatened by the young lady’s attempt.

Baci said, “At the time she was attempting the record, we were still trying to submit evidence so in truth, the major focus was what was happening on social media.

“A few days before, we had received a mail from Guinness requesting evidence, and my focus then was gathering the evidence and submitting it to Guiness World Records.

“I wasn’t thinking too much about Dammy. Social media brought it to my consciousness.”

Credit: YouTube | Cool FM Nigeria