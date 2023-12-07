what if the PF reacts in a manner other than taking a civil ,legal or political action,what would happen then- Hon. Binwell mpundu

Hon. Binwell chansa mpundu write: ATI MILES HAS EXPELLED 9 MP’S

I would like to appeal to my brother Hon MILES SAMPA to summon his conscious and realise that his actions can cause serious troubles in the country.

Firstly our economy is on its knees and holding 9 parliamentary bye elections would be suicide .

Secondly what if the PF reacts in a manner other than taking a civil ,legal or political action,what would happen then..

Ala bane all these countries we are seeing that are at war were once as peaceful as our country.Let us safeguard this peace by acting right.

This is now getting out of hands bane because you are now drawing the entire country into this fracas.Holding bye elections is drawing the entire country into a party’s squabbles.