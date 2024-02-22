WHAT IS THE SOLUTION?The simple solution to all this is Mr Hichilema and his team need to go- Fred M’membe

WHAT IS THE SOLUTION?
A COMMON PRAISE SINGER SONG
The solution to our current socio-economic and political problems is not to ask the opposition political parties for a solution.
The solution for those who have failed is clear for all to see. Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND need to pave way for those that have a vision and direction. Those who have failed like Mr Hichilema, should leave and not go on a spree to ask for solutions from opposition political parties that they do not even implement when advised. How many times have we offered solutions to this regime and what has been the response?
The truth is, we in the opposition are always advising Mr Hichilema and his regime, but they don’t listen. And this advice has not only been coming from the opposition leaders, but even from civic leaders, traditional leaders, the church and ordinary Zambians.
In any case, why should the opposition give the UPND solutions as frequently asked by their supporters? Is this an admission that they have failed? Are they telling us that they don’t have answers to our problems? What happened to Mr Hichilema’s ten- point plan, the manifesto and the numerous promises that they made to the Zambians? So if they are failing to implement their own plans, whose plans will they implement?
The simple solution to all this is Mr Hichilema and his team need to go! They have lamentably failed to implement their manifesto, and they have no ability to listen to advise. The solution for those who can’t improve the well being of our people is not a magical one. It’s clear. The real immediate solution out of these problems is to let the UPND go. They have clearly demonstrated that they have no capacity to unite and run this country.
We the Socialist Party have a manifesto, we have plans and solutions, some of which we are already sharing whilst in opposition. We urge the people of this country to engage us when we share these issues.
We look forward to you engaging us on our plans and solutions.
Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
