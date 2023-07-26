WHAT MEASURES HAVE BEEN PUT IN PLACE TO ENSURE THE SURVIVAL OF STREET VENDORS TO CREATE “FRESH AIR” – MAKEBI ZULU QUESTIONS GOVERNMENT

Renowned Lawyer Makebi Zulu has questioned what provisions of law the UPND government has put in place to ensure vendors that were recently removed from the street are able to fend for themselves.

Mr. Zulu says governance should be seen to be for the benefit of the people being governed unlike behind the scenes likening it to a cult.

“Governance is being able to rule in accordance with the way that the people that have put you in power and that looks at being able to satisfy the needs of the people that have put you in office.” He said.

He added that there should have been proper planning and sensitization with the street vendors prior to their removal as opposed to doing so after the act.

“You should have engaged much more, the same propaganda you’ve employed now to clean up the mess that you have created should have been employed before…” Mr. Zulu said.

Mr Zulu was speaking during Tuesday’s edition of 5FM’s “The Burning Issue” radio program where he was featured together with Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe.

And the Justice Minister said that the UPND government is doing exactly what the people want, having given them room to breathe and fresh air, an experience that he said Zambians had not experienced before UPND came into power.

“If we had the opportunity right now we would go to intercity… which was a den of all sorts of activities which is in contrast to what the people of Zambia expected and wanted.” The minister said.

And Mr Zulu further questioned if Government was concerned about the survival of the vendors that had been removed from the streets and wondered if at all there was any law to safeguard their interests.

“The real issue that we are supposed to be dealing with is how are we enhancing the law for purposes of ensuring that our people are living a good life out there,”

Yes you have taken people out of the streets, out of intercity but how are they surviving? Are you concerned about how they are surviving. What laws have you put in place that are going to safeguard their interest?” He asked.-The New Dawn Newspaper