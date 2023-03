WHAT TYPE OF DEMOCRACY IS UPND ADVANCING WITH THE UNITED STATES?

We urge Mr Hakainde Hichilema to retreat from being used to strip our country Zambia, and our people of the anti-imperialist badge of honour that we have worn since independence.

What democracy is UPND advancing or promoting with the United States? The AFRICOM type of democracy! For what? We have become the continent’s laughing stock.

Fred M’membe,

President of the Socialist Party