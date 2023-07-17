What’s motivating Govt to give Vedanta back?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
What’s motivating Govt to give Vedanta back?
Vedanta Resources, owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, said it has reached an “advanced stage” of executing agreements with the Zambian government over Konkola Copper Mines Plc assets that have been in provisional liquidation since 2019.
Throughout its existence at Konkola Copper Mine, Vedanta has been reluctant to pay taxes.
Since 2003, It has consistently declared losses because of tax evasion and avoidance.
At the time of liquidation: KCM’s debt had exceeded UU$2.5bn; developments at KDMP had stalled; underground operations at Nchanga suspended, while the open pit was operating at very low capacity; the smelter was not running at full capacity due to lack of concentrates.
Vedanta failed to run KCM: profitably and technically; it failed to pay taxes; offer decent employment to its workers; pay contractors; repay its loans, and prevent pollution from affecting poor communities.
The government’s efforts of reviving the company by providing it with a Business Improvement Plan (BIP) to increase production from 132,318 tonnes of finished copper in 2013, to 178,994 tonnes by 2017 were frustrated by Vedanta’s failure to fulfill its commitments resulting in a further decline in production to 86,585 tonnes.
VEDANTA RESOURCES IS BROKE!
The company had a net debt of $9.66 billion as of 31 March 2022.
The woes of Vedanta began when rating agency Moody’s in October last year downgraded London-based holding company Vedanta Resources, raising concerns over its ability to refinance debt.
Mwamba , KCM is legally owned by Vendata who the majority shareholders. Your PF in their wrong and illegal decisions failed to change the shareholding structure. The matter has been in court and again you failed to resolve these issues. Please learn to be gracious and accept your failings.
As a citizen, Emmanuel Mwamba has raised legitimate concerns which those negotiating with Vedanta Resources on behalf of government (ZCCM-IH management and board of directors) will no doubt have to apply their minds to. Vedanta Resources has a history of unsatisfactory performance in its running of KCM. Funny shareholder loans to KCM at ridiculous interest rates will no doubt come under scrutiny of Kenny Muyangwa the board chair and Dr Vibetti the ZCCM-IH chief executive. Zambians are watching and their patience is razor thin.
Ba Mwamba, PF had a very good case to repossess KCM legally and without much fuss but because of their propensity to use Braun (raw power) instead of Brains, they messed up big time and now the new government has to clean up their filth like in so many other areas.
By PF illegally wrestling KCM from Vedanta, they set up the country for a legal battle we are destined to lose and we have already lost the initial arbitration case.
It is not what we want that matters but what international law says. If we flout international law, we will be sanctioned and it does not matter what we say Vedanta did. If they failed to adhere to contractual obligations, why didn’t PF take proper legal action as per contract and save the nation from the embarrassment we are in now?
In case we have forgotten, PF used the same tactic of Braun and grabbed Zamtel from Lapgreen of Libya. Lapgreen won the case and we are still paying compensation of US$380000(?). The same would have happened if we had insisted on hanging onto KCM illegally.
PF should stop pretending they have a better solution to the problem. They are only good at creating confusion and anarchy.
PF is the true representation of hypocrisy, lies and lawlessness.
I meant US$382,000,000 compensation to Lapgreen.
It’s the PF corruption that is motivating UPND. To right a wrong.
Mwamba, since when did you become the king of chikalas??