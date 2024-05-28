PoliticsPFUncategorizedUPNDVideo “When a tribal war breaks out, we have enough Bembas & Easterners to over power the police”- PF Mfuwe MP Maureen Mabonga May 28, 2024 4 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
Why is this big nose still on the loose?
She can’t vomit tribal hate speech and continue roaming freely like this.
All Patriotic Zambians have a civic duty to ensure every tribalist is behind bars!
Home Affairs and Internal Security minister Jack Mwiimbu must show his teeth here!!! Why are they scared to act? These trouble rousers won’t stop talking….cage them. Forget their whining about democratic space…we non-politocal citizens are seeing plenty of democratic space. Just do your job guys please before these lunatics bring chaos in this country. They will gradually get more vocal until they really do something. Wake up guys..
Mr HH sir wake up, you have the control now use it, or else this nonsense is going to consume you sir. Lock these idiot now before we see what we have not seen before.
Can she even go to the battle front if war broke out? Does she know what war is? It’s now 60 years after independence and we have not know Bembas and Easterners as our enemies, we have known them as our brothers and sisters. This woman is just exhibiting her stupidity. Whoever wants to rule this country should do so democratically through the ballot and not any other way, we can’t allow that. Is she a spokesperson for Easterners and Bembas? Why can’t she speak her stupidity alone? We don’t want war in this country, our children are in school enjoying free education and we shall not tolerate any disruption to their learning. Aba Bemba nabena Chipata alelabda, tebonse abali mubupuba bwakwe iyo, we have so many Bembas and Easterners aba mano. Didn’t the wise men come from the East? Where are the fools like this woman coming from? Asebanya banja, she should be strongly cautioned and warned, a careless talk can destroy the whole country just like a small match stick can destroy a thick and large forest. I doubt if she will even retain her seat in 2026.