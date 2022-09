HON. TUTWA S Ngulube

WHEN GOD WANTS TO PUNISH MEN HE FIRST SENDS CONFUSION

1. AGONY IS GOVERNMENT LAWYERS FILING COURT ORDERS AGAINST CITIZENS AT NIGHT AND REFUSING TO GIVE LAWYERS ON THE OTHER SIDE COPIES ONLY TO SEE THINGS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

2. AGONY IS GOVERNMENT IGNORING THE CONSTITUTION ON A NUMBER OF THINGS ONLY TO BE REMINDED BY THE COURTS THAT ZAMBIA ONLY HAS ONE CONSTITUTION.

3. AGONY IS TELLING LIES TO THE PRESIDENT ONLY FOR THE TRUTH TO COME OUT NAKED.