When Kambwili’s saviour is Hichilema

Hate him or like him, the news that President Hakainde Hichilema has authorized the evacuation of the ailing opposition leader, Chishimba Kambwili, to India is elating.

According to ZNBC, consent for the evacuation has already been granted and all that remain are the formalities before Mr Kambwili leaves for India.

The magnanimity shown by President Hichilema, towards one of his fiercest critics – who has called him a tribalist, a failure and all manner of expletives – is how it should be.

There should be no politicking on matters of health because life is not to be trifled with, regardless whose life it is and what they’d done.

That is why at this time that Zambia is grappling with the ravages of cholera, we expected the opposition to hold hands with the government, especially after the President announced that he was cutting short his holiday to lead from the front.

And there he was – announcing that the government had procured vaccines while outstanding volunteering personnel were shown gratitude with full time employment on the spot.

With each passing day, officials from the Ministry of Health, led by Minister Sylvia Masebo, are literally camped at the national cholera centre, the Heroes Stadium, where admission numbers have drastically dropped.

The opposition, however, is desperately looking for cheap political capital, addressing press briefings in their air conditioned offices and heaping all the blame on the doorstep of President Hichilema who, with actions, is demonstrating how the disease should be fought.

As for Mr Kambwili, we are wishing him total recovery.

We actually want him to recover very quickly so that he is fitter than before.

We want him to tell the tale of how his foe facilitated his evacuation to India when few, including himself, perhaps ever expected such a gesture of Biblical proportion.

Kalemba