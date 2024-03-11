When the woman is the breadwinner, it can never work” Reactions as Billionaire Folorunsho Alakija and husband reportedly part ways after over 30 years of marriage

Nigeria’s wealthiest woman, Folorunsho Alakija and her husband, Modupe Alakija of over 30 years have reportedly parted ways.

According to a report by The Will, the billionaire businesswoman’s marriage has hit the rocks as she and her husband and father of her 4 kids aren’t living together in their multimillion-naira matrimonial home in Ikoyi, Lagos

According to the report, the couple has been having frequent fights, which allegedly led Folorunsho to demand privacy in her home, which left her husband with no choice but to seek accommodation elsewhere in the same neighborhood.

Sources close to the couple further revealed that the couple have been putting up a united front because of their status as their relationship hasn’t been smooth sailing for years now.