WHEN WILL M’MEMBE, MWAMBA, EDGAR BUILD A TOILET FOR THEIR RELATIVES IN VILLAGES USING THEIR PERSONAL MONEY AS HICHILEMA DID WHEN IN OPPOSITION?

By Koswe Editors

Zambians! There should be a time when you all come together and say, if you want to be President and earn our votes and you becoming rich on our heads, show us even a toilet you have built for relatives in your villages.

This was the demand the losing and bitter PF tribalists faction led by Edgar placed on Hichilema before you voted for him as President.

Hichilema, in his over 20 years political journey, he was made to go through a lot and as philanthropist, he built lots of schools, health centers, drilling boreholes, taking people’s children to school among others and across the country.

Isn’t this the time that the 2.8 million voters that voted for Hichilema to demand that these noise makers from the PF faction led by Edgar should be showing?

When is M’membe as opposition leader or foreigner Emmanuel Mwamba whose true identity is Henry MWENJENGA, Sean Tembo or indeed Edgar going to build toilets in their villages? We actually think that this Hichilema government which is very sober would just ask these opposition members to submit their toilet plans to local councils for approval and then they can start constructing toilets.

We don’t want to talk about Harry Kalaba. The man only built a tar road from a certain junction straight into his yard using government funds when he was Foreign Affairs Minister. As opposition leader, he has done nothing.

Ba opposition. This is free advice from us as Koswe. Prove to Zambians that you have balls to construct even toilets for your villages but remember that Hichilema and his UPND government are doing a lot through CDF but Zambians want to also eat your personal money.

As for Edgar. The man even when he was in opposition, President, he never built anything using his personal money but he is a very good hypocrite.

Zambians! Have you ever bothered to ask where that old woman he paraded with the help of Dora Siliya as his aunt is now or went? In fact, the Zambia Police and other investigative wings, must consider talking to Edgar and if there is no law in place, slap him with an offence of taking pecuniary advantage of a person with lapsing memories while parading them as your relative.

You can’t claim to give Zambians honey when you as opposition leader, you have failed to build even a toilet in your village. Charity begins at home. Build and show that when your wishful thinking comes true, you will encourage hardwork in the country and not stealing for yourself.

Having stated that, we hope to see Zambians demanding that these opposition leaders show what they have done for their villages before lying that they will take development to Zambians when in actual fact, they will be taking to their girlfriends in Salama Park, Eswatini, Russia and funding the MYANGA ZAYANUMA or vaseline movement kingpin Fred M’membe.

Kudos to Hichilema for these works you did when you were in opposition. You built Nchole, Mooya primary schools, built a clinic which Edgar refused to send health workers to and built another clinic which Esther Lungu commissioned but never acknowledged that it was your works. Sunk a lot of boreholes, took children to school and now not getting a government salary.

These (Hichilema) are the leaders with no plans of stealing from people but deliver and ensure development for all.

By the way. Edgar knows that Koswe was here and was in his government and we can confirm that we are here to stay. Whoever doesn’t like us, can go and hang a charged ZESCO pole or ask Emmanuel Henry MWENJENGA Mwamba why he has failed to build his father a toilet in Matero.

