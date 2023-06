WHERE ARE THE VOICES OF HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS?

We ask again – Where is the voice of the Human Rights Commission? Where is the voice of the Law Association of Zambia? Where is the voice of Chapter One Foundation?

The continued detention, or rather imprisonment, of Dr Zumani Zimba for now more than 25 days without charge, trial and conviction is a very serious or gross violation of human rights.

If this is not tyranny, then what is this?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party