WHERE ARE WE GOING? TIYENDA KUTI? TUNKA KULI?- Fred M’membe

WHERE ARE WE GOING? TIYENDA KUTI? TUNKA KULI?

We have a looming hunger crisis. We have an energy crisis. We also have a water crisis, among others.

Similarly, fuel is unreasonably high, food prices are skyrocketing, load shedding is at its peak, mealie meal is scarce and unfordable for many, water rationing has commenced, low drug stocks in medical facilities, worker’s salaries are being wiped out by the economic downturn, and many other numerous problems. It’s crisis upon crisis, and it can’t be business as usual.

Clearly, this country is bleeding out of its own misery and suffering from the worst economic and leadership disaster.

Things can’t continue this way. Something needs to be done urgently. We need a new system of governance and accountability for the people and country. We need leadership that listens to advice, a leadership that puts people first and not one that is preoccupied with personal interest and wealth accumulation. A leadership that is sympathetic to the needs of our people and is willing to help the poor people of this country.

Just a few months ago, we lost many of our people from Cholera. And today, our people are suffering from hunger.

We call upon Mr Hichilema and his government that instead of posturing at stadiums and public meetings, full of hired crowds to prove to the people that he is still popular or famous, let him go to work and lower the cost of living.

Life has become unreasonably unfair, and they must not cheat themselves into thinking or believing that all is well because nothing is working in this country today.

Let them also not misconstrue the people’s silence on these issue as though they’ve accepted the status quo. People are tired. People are hungry and angry. People are desperate for survival!

Our people need to be helped out urgently. They need to be given a proper opportunity or lifeline for their own survival.

This is too much!

Fred M’membe