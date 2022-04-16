PF

WHERE WERE THE PF AGENTS?

We are still analysing some of the results from the just ended By-elections. Of interest to us is how did the rebranding opposition PF manage to get ZEROES.

So even their party agents couldn’t vote for PF? Is this how much Zambians are still bitter with the PF? Will Zambians ever forgive PF?

SITUMBEKO WARD

UPND 900
PF 00
DP 00

Spoilt votes 00

