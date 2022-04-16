WHERE WERE THE PF AGENTS?
We are still analysing some of the results from the just ended By-elections. Of interest to us is how did the rebranding opposition PF manage to get ZEROES.
So even their party agents couldn’t vote for PF? Is this how much Zambians are still bitter with the PF? Will Zambians ever forgive PF?
SITUMBEKO WARD
UPND 900
PF 00
DP 00
Spoilt votes 00
PF has no agents anywhere apart from the dreamers in Lusaka.
The answer to the last question is an emphatic NO!!
PF is the the worst thing that has ever happened to Zambia.