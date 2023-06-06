Where’s Our Share of CDF? Councillor Simataa Addresses Kamwala Widows at Weekend Luncheon

Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa was summoned over the weekend and faced intense interrogations from vulnerable widows in Kamwala South who wanted to know when they will receive their share of CDF empowerment funds.

“Ba councillor, we have no husbands and no jobs, we’re suffering to feed our children and pay rent. We’re asking to be empowered from CDF funds which we can invest in our village banking groups. We also need land for farming and building houses, we can’t afford to pay Lusaka rentals” said a concerned widow.

Councillor Simataa who also hosted a luncheon for the widows, asked the widows to bare with him and his WDC office which was overwhelmed with hundreds of applications – “this time around we’re making a deliberate decision to ensure you don’t miss on the list of beneficiaries” said councillor Simataa.