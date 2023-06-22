WHO IS DIMONISING THE 40TH TRIP BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IF IT IS MEANT TO RESOLVE AND RESTRUCTURE THE DEBT CRISIS FOR ZAMBIA IN FRANCE ?…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Let someone tell us if this trip is less important for the country , who wants president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to stay in the country when there is need and an opportunity to resolve the debt crisis which requires a serious address in FRANCE because the leader is heading the team that is attending to such matters internationally , zambia is one of the countries which has this debt burden . Who wants president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to be around listening to people that call themselves public lawyers that defend plunderers ?. Leave president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to work for this country in his ability to , this debt was unreasonably accrued by the previous govt ,but govt as an instituition president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is not giving it an excuse but to use his intellectual abilities and influence from his practical efforts to engage the international community to resolve this matter in order to unlock the country’s sectors of economic opportunity from the issues that are delaying social economic stability and growth .

Let those who knew how to borrow tell us why president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA should not travel around the globe to see that economic diplomacy works for the country , it is zambia which is facing these challenges and the head of state is travelling to find solutions for this country and not for his family , if govt was not an instituition who is supposed to be trodding to resolve the debt issue ? , the same people that are noising in the media houses left this demand to restructure the nations debt , but being what it is the republican president has to work 24/7 to see that this matter is solved within the required time .

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was and is still capable of going anywhere in the world for a holiday using his own money , these trips are tiresome but president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is not relenting until he sees that his dream is being executed with a meticulous visionary program , The president was assured by the FRENCH president that the debt crisis in Zambia needs resolve by July 2023 , this information was given to the people of zambia for public knowledge , the follow up demonstrates the urgency and importance of this meeting in FRANCE , it is inevitable to travel and negotiate for the country’s best future when the will is reasonable ,after the nation was left in the state it has been we must all rally behind the good cause .Let’s support our courageous president who is breaking every barrier that hinders our country from finding ways to improve our country s welfare , we have a president who is welcome anywhere in the world , this is very symbolic that we have a leader that is capable from his modern leadership dynamics that are changing how African leaders are perceived internationally . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY