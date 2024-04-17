WHO IS MILINGO LUNGU TO FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU?

Dear Former President Mr. Edgar Lungu,

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to you with a deep sense of concern regarding the recent court ruling involving Milingo Lungu, a well-known close associate of yours.

As you may be aware, the court has found Mr. Milingo Lungu with a case to answer in relation to the 24 million US dollars he is alleged to have obtained. In light of this development, Mr. Milingo Lungu has decided to surrender the funds to the state through a consent judgement with DPP technically to avoid facing imprisonment.

Were you not informed about this issue while in office, and if so, why did you allow it to proceed unchecked?

Given Mr. Milingo Lungu’s close association with you, I believe it is important to address the implications of this ruling. Your leadership and influence play a significant role in shaping public perception and promoting accountability within our society.

Therefore, I urge you to acknowledge the seriousness of this matter and to publicly address it with the gravity it deserves. Your voice can help reinforce the importance of integrity and transparency in our nation’s governance.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I trust that you will consider the concerns raised herein.

Sincerely,

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

CONCERNED CITIZEN