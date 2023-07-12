WHO IS STILL DISPUTING THAT CDF IS NOT A GAME CHANGER ?…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

We should always recall when some parliamentarians in the opposition said increasing CDF allocations from ZMK 1.6 million to ZMK 28.3 was going to be a hoax to the people of zambia because it was assumed to be impossible to find this money by the UPND govt . Some people get offended when we speak about the trails of good leadership under the responsible president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , we are challenged that CDF funds are not for the president but for the zambian people , we do agree with them that indeed these are public funds . However it is only this govt under the new dawn which has unprecedentedly rewritten this history by availing such colossal sums at constituency level for the first time .

We should not be illusioned by political misfits because of their lack of capacity and vision to understand that the difference in policy outline and orients promotes the support to highlight the name of the president because under his leadership period what was assumed impossible has been brought into effect in the country , and CDF funds are indeed changing the face look of the country . Without president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA this country could have continued to recieve or not ZMK 1.6 million , this is a better difference we all need to appreciate as people’s.

We are a multiparty state , in this dispensation we have many opposition political parties , many opposition elected leaders from different political parties , we also have independent elected persons , we encouraged and gave counsel to opposition elected and independent leaders , parliamentarians and councellors to get involved with CDF because it was going to bring dignity and praises to these elective leadership positions , some people took it political and they have continued to disassociate themselves because UPND is in power and improving the governance processes , unlike before when the CDF was little and not funded on time , some constituencies were considered political boundaries because of then being opposition strongholds . What is good for the country is good for the people.

It is encouraging to see some parliamentarians acknowledging the straight vision of president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA through decentralisation which is actively precipitating development around the country at local community levels . What was pervcieved to be a nightmare has brought enormous benefits in the country , many school classes have been built an indication of a deserved service in improving the quality of education in the country , these are intellectual expositions which the UPND govt has brought in line with what was promised to the people of zambia . The minister of local govt is on record ensuring all local authorities in the country are reinvigorated to see that there is equal translation of benefits in the country . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY