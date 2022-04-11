By Editors

It is clear, now more than ever that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Lilian Siyuni is doing everything in her power to protect those who have plundered the resources of Zambia from the previous regime of the Patriotic Front.

It is clear, even for a blind man to see, that Siyuni is acting in a way that undermines the policy direction of the government, that she by virtue of being that office, works for.

Forget the fact that she was appointed in the previous regime of the PF. The PF is gone now and there is a new government in place. The UPND government. This government has set out on an ambitious fight against corruption that has seen a number of arrests made. Now if the DPP, as some of the contents of the letter she allegedly wrote to Mary Chirwa, the Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) shows here, is angry at the fact that the DEC decided to re-arrest Milingo Lungu, the provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), after her office entered a Nolle Prosequi in this high profile case where he is accused acquiring property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime amongst other charges that are of public interest, then clearly Siyuni is working to undermine the government of the day.

If Siyuni and her office did not have the decency to inform the DEC that they had decided to enter a Nolle Prosequi in this case, why then must she be angry that the DEC did not inform her office of it’s decision to arrest Lungu? In any case and as far as we are concerned, there is no need to for the DEC to inform her of it’s decision because the DEC is not a branch of her office hence it’s terms if reference are clear on what it’s mandate is — which is to arrest perpetrators of crime and ensure that they are taken before a court of law to be tried.

With this back ground, it is clear that the DPP has an unknown agenda but, from the looks of it, is meant to protect certain individuals from facing the law and for justice to take it’s course. The DPP is also undermining the government and by virtue, the President.

It is therefore incumbunt that the UPND government takes keen interest in what is going on at the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) were the Director of Public Prosectutions sits. If action to remove Siyuni can be taken, then let it be done because it is evident now that she is not working in unison with law enforcement agencies and the government hence there is no need for her to continue in that position.

We also encourage Siyuni that if she feels and believes that what is currently going on goes against what she believes and stands for, then the best thing will be for her to resign rather than continue to have a tag of war with the powers that be and in the end, things may just end up getting messy.- Koswe