WHY ALL UNMARRIED SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST MEN MUST READ THE MESSAGE BELOW

I’m a sad woman today there’s no one who hurts a single SDA woman like an SDA man who refuses to notice her.

And these SDA men can make you feel invisible. You see, an SDA man is very confident, composed, eloquent! They sing well, speak good English and dress like Prince Harry.

The only problem we have with you dear brothers is that when it comes to zero grazing, you are not good. You don’t like the grass in your local farm, so you ignore us. Little by little, you are announcing a wedding with exotic ladies.

As for us local grass you invite us to your wedding committees. It’s painful for us, though we must pretend and smile

It’s not like we can’t do something about it. We also get noticed by exotic men. But you know that means automatic problem… We should only be married from within 🙏

I HOPE TODAY WE OPENED OUR EYES

On this we can’t go on strike. But we beseech you our SDA brethren to open your eyes when you come to church.

It’s not like we are in a hurry to be in your houses, but you are just too visible to continue cooking and sleeping alone 😎. And don’t even dare say that God’s time has not come 😂😂😂. Look for another excuse😋…Thou shalt not lie that SDA single ladies are not available. We are the majority in church, but we also behave like we are taken- some kind of “playing hard”(that’s how we were told to behave not to look cheap)… And it’s not paying off. You just pass us like logs of wood…

APPROACH OUR DAMSELS

So the ball is back in your court. Approach us and talk to us. Ask us our names, where we come from, our favorite destination… Just anything else beyond “Happy Sabbath”.. So that you get to know us… You will realize that we are queens clothed in choir uniform. We also want to know if what we see from the outside is what you are when you take us home… That’s what it ought to be.

Approach us. We’re lonely