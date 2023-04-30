Why are some Zambians working for donor organizations behaving as if it’s their Father’s money- Chishala

ZAMBIANS WORKING FOR DONOR AGENCIES A HINDRANCE TO ACCESSING FUNDING

Why are some Zambians working for donor organizations behaving as if it’s their Father’s money, the grants they give out. Forgetting they are just workers. They want local partners to plead and treat them as masters Foko ala.

While foreigners as so professional and inclusive ine ndapapa!

Once they lose the job, busy calling the same local partners they undermined asking for a job or consultancy.

“Ati bwanji boss muliko, we are pushing, I left that organization kaya tuma openings uko?

We are family!”

Just behave yourselves bane your job is to issue out those grants, that is why you run adverts, asking for partners that qualify to apply via proposal submission with guidelines and a follow up due diligence.

If they don’t meet or meet your qualification criteria, respectively, and professionally inform them.

Bane just give out that money it’s not your Father’s or mother’s or relatives!

No need to be bossy, cheeky, silly, or undermining

Otherwise, I would have said uko Kutumpa but I won’t say!

Chishala B.C.K