Why are we begging ? You had adequate national maize stock reserves, you exported it- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Why are we begging 🥣?

1. You had adequate national maize stock reserves, you exported it.

2. FISP has always been a savior, you engaged in disruptive and corrupt behaviour, bangled the distribution of farming inputs, three years in a roll.

3. You continously engaged in wasteful expenditure such undertaking 67 unnecessary international trips.

5. You delibetately gave away revenue from the mining sector and the annual revenue has dropped from $1.1billion in 2019 ,2020 and 2021,to a paltry $250million a year.

6. Even opportunities such as the sale of Mopani Copper Mines which has earned ridiculous and scandalous transaction fees of $15.7million to Rothschild &Co and Baker McKenzie, is so bad that no money is coming into the Treasury. The $620million price for the 51% Mopani Copper Mine shares is a mere investment pledge into the capital projects and operation capital for the mine, investment that should be separate from the share sale price.

7. In July 2023, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network( FEWS NET) warned of the impending El Niño weather phenomenon and impending food insecurity that would affect Southern Africa in 2024. You kept on exporting the maize.

In November 2023, FEWS-NET again warned of the severe dry spells that would occur in January and February 2025, what did you do with this information? You didn’t advise the farmers and even scaled up the export of maize.

Awe teti muchinchile lilya kawa!

7. Even when you have been warned that six million people may be affected by the famine, your priorities and focus remain in fighting and decimating the Opposition, abusing human rights, closing the democratic and media space and continously engaging in wasteful expenditure.

When we remind you of what ought to be national priorities, you accuse us of politicizing matters.

Chinjeni!

Stop begging, deal with the crisis.