WHY ARREST, CHARGE KBF NOW?

Fred Mmembe Wrote;

The arrest and charging of Mr Kelvin Bwalya Fube raises very serious questions about the independence, integrity and impartiality of our law enforcement agencies.

For all these months Mr Fube was working with the UPND could not be arrested until after he launches his own political party and starts to denounce Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

These are not crimes Mr Fube is alleged or suspected to have committed after launching his party. Why arrest and charge him now?

This type of conduct has totally undermined, discredited this UPND government’s fight against corruption.

It is a well-known fact that throughout history, those who administer or control the criminal justice system hold the power with the potential for abuse and tyranny.

The statutory powers to arrest and prosecute those who commit crimes should be reasonably exercised and in good faith.

By allowing people to be unjustifiably arrested, detained and prosecuted, those in power are sending a dangerous signal that the criminal justice system can used to persecute and fix opponents of the regime.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party