WHY DOES BURNA BOY COST HALF A MILLION DOLLARS FOR INTERNATIONAL PERFORMANCES?

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, charges $500,000 per international show. This is almost expensive for any African musician, but why is he that expensive and yet still gets bookings?

Quality and numbers determine cost for an artist all the time. The large the fanbase, the greater the quality of his stage performances. Equate to more money Serious event organisers know this.

Burna is the most followed African singer. With more than a billion Spotify streams, more than half a billion boomplay streams. Just to mention a few.

The artist has 3.7 million subscribers to his YouTube channel bigger than any other artist across the continent.

But it’s not only the numbers, you will never see Burna Boy use A CD on stage, he will always travel together with his band to give a mature live experience.

The supporting band to Burna Boy, The Outsiders have been together touring cities and arenas all over the world and blowing minds with their coordinated vocal assistance and electrifying instrumentalisation for about 6 years.

Contrary to what we saw, with the likes of Bugga, Joeboy, Fireboy, DAVIDO. As well as Diamond Platnumz who once visited Malawi and played on CDs.

You can’t expect such artists to give same stage charges.

Burna Boy is king.