Why DSTV Won’t Televise 2023 AFCON

Why Super Sports Won’t AFCON part 2

HI TV once won this bid over DSTV 12 years ago.

A date for public bidding was set, and media companies in Africa like DSTV, Bien, and Canal were invited to bid for the CAF TV rights.

In the bidding war that ensued, one unknown New World TV based in Togo, a TV station that came as an underdog to the bidding war and outbidded DSTV and Canal World by offering to pay CAF.

A staggering amount of $80 million for 3 years, and the money will be paid upfront.

CAF has never had it this good.

$80 million for just TV sponsorship of African football.

Something that DSTV used to pay a token in the past for

An elated and excited CAF president, waxing lyrically, said

This ‘is the biggest investment by a pan-African broadcaster in CAF’s history.’

And here is another interesting mix.

The promoters of New World TV were smart to partner with a bank owned by the CAF president.

The name of the bank is Sanlam, and they are the bankers for this new Wiz kid in town.

Just last year, New World TV won the right to broadcast World Cup matches to French-speaking countries.

Guess the bank that arranged the loan that New Worked TV used to pay FIFA.

Sanlam Bank, so this relationship with the CAF president made it easier for the man to sanction New World TV as the winner of the bidding war over DSTV.

The deal with CAF gives New World TV rights for both free-to-air and paid TV in most of Africa.

It covers 13 competitions, including the 2023 and 2025 AFCONs, and is reportedly worth around $80 million.

On the surface, this is a bold new step—an African broadcaster broadcasting the continent’s premier competitions.

Typically, major rights such as these go to big, internationally owned corporations, such as Canal+, BeIn, or South African-based Supersport.

