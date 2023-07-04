Why I am not trending like Anita Brown, others” Davido’s alleged Kenyan side chick spills

Lilly N, the alleged Kenyan side chick of Davido, claiming to be pregnant for the singer has revealed why she isn’t trending like his other incoming baby mamas.

The lady via her Instagram story averred that the reason she’s not trending is because she hasn’t undergone plastic surgeries like other alleged pregnant side chicks of the crooner.

Sharing a clip of her showing off her natural curves, she went on to brag about being comfortable in her skin.

Shading her counterparts, she noted that she naturally possesses what the other ladies are paying for.

Lilly also described herself as an individual who loves privacy while stating that other ladies are in search of fame, hence the callouts.

Praying for her counterparts to find their game in clout chasing, she added that she enjoys minding her business.

“Someone said I’m not trending as Davido’s baby mama bc I haven’t gotten any plastic surgery done.

Y’all crack me up.

I’ve been a lil shorty thickum all my life.

I’m comfortable in my own skin.

Women are paying to get what God has given me naturally…like I have said before, some of us love our privacy. The ladies who are searching for fame. Let them find it. I’mma be here minding my peace. Thank you”.

