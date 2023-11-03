Why I don’t show off my boyfriend and money” Eniola Badmus spills.

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has revealed the reason why she doesn’t flaunt her relationship and wealth online.

The goddaughter of the President, in a since-deleted post on her social media page, states that there are two important things she doesn’t post on social media.

According to her, her boyfriend and money and it’s because she doesn’t have any. Eniola is indirectly saying she is single and isn’t as rich as she appears on social media.

“Two things I don’t post on social media.

My boyfriend and money.

Not that I don’t want to show but I don’t have them”.

Many took to the comment section to poke fun at her, advising her to marry the President, since she is his number one supporter.

One Tommie wrote, “Fate Tinubu now.

One Brown Shugar wrote, “Money dey, no dey lie. Eyin Lokan now

One Gins Ginaa wrote, “Na only filters you get to filter the living daylight out of your pictures.

One Njide Kaah wrote, “How do you intend to get BF when u carry Jagaban for head”.

A few days back, Eniola Badmus had sparked concern among her colleagues, friends, and fans as she called for prayers.

The Yoruba actress, via her Instagram page, expressed gratitude to her creator for good health as she noted how it has been Him.

However, she urged her fans to say a word of prayer for her.