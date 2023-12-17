Why I’m Spending December With My Grandma — Burna Boy

Afrobeats star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed his plans for the festive season, stating that he will spend December with his grandmother.

On his X page on Sunday, Burna Boy stated that his grandmother had always wanted him back home.

He also noted that the situation was the reason he made his hit song, “Thanks”.

Burna Boy wrote, “My Grandma used to be the one crying for me to come back home, now she’s on edge every time I come back home and is already asking when I’m leaving. This is why I made ‘Thanks’.

“I’m rolling with only her this December for peace to reign.”

Credit: X | burnaboy