WHY IS IT TAKING LONG FOR 4TH MOBILE PROVIDER TO BECOME OPERATIONAL – KITWE RESIDENTS

Some Kitwe residents have wondered why it has taken over a year for the fourth mobile provider to become operational, since it was granted a license by the Zambia Information Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA).

In December 2022, ZICTA announced the coming on board of a fourth mobile operator, Beeline telecom which was to operate under the name, zed mobile.

Speaking to YAR FM news in random interviews, the residents said the quality-of-service delivery by existing mobile providers has become costly for consumers, accusing them of exploitation.

The residents said the coming on board of a fourth mobile provider, sparked a sense of relief in most Zambians, as they were expecting better service delivery.

They have since asked the relevant authorities to explain why the mobile provider has not commenced operations, despite having been granted the License.

Yar FM