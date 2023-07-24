WHY IS M’MEMBE ALWAYS INCITING SOLDIERS? PLANNING A COUP D’ETAT BUT WITH WHO, IS THAT NOT TREASON?

Dear Koswe Editors

Kindly give me a platform to air out my concerns over Fred M’membe who is the leader of a social group that believes in male to male behind door penetration.

Since this human being started his group, he has been writing pieces that incite the soldiers in this country, and clearly, he wants a coup d’état.

Now to those who don’t know a coup d’état, also known as a coup, is an illegal and overt attempt by the military or other government elites to unseat the incumbent leader including military men working with the opposition to remove an elected President.

The highly compromised soldiers working with criminals they think should lead them, begin making attempts and even undermining the Head of State

As for Zambia. This has happened during President Kenneth Kaunda and another attempt nearly happened during President Fredrick Chiluba’s time.

Is this bound to happen again under President Hakainde Hichilema who Fred M’membe hates with passion? We don’t know yet but the writing by M’membe and his ungrateful officers is on the wall.

M’membe has never undergone Zambia Army training but he has consistently been writing very sensitive and inciting matters on his Facebook and in his newspaper and one thing which we have now come to establish is that he actually gets given the information including write ups by very senior staff (This is dangerous for our President).

In his write ups, M’membe is ever defending Zambia Army Commander Alibuzwi Sitali and in a way suggesting that it is Sitali who is not happy that Hichilema is President of Zambia. In case Zambians don’t know. Mr Alibuzwi Sitali was before being given the current lifetime opportunity by the UPND government working in the PF government but what we don’t know is to what extent his blood is PF or indeed Fred M’membe’s social group.

You don’t need to be a rocket scientist or a corporal for you to tell that the writings by M’membe are coming from Zambia Army especially that in his latest posting, he mentions that the Defence Forces must be chaired by Alibuzwi Sitali as secretary.

This is very dangerous for me a mere citizen and if you don’t post this, I will continue sending the same to various media houses because what I want is to stop the schemes happening inside the UPND government against President Hakainde Hichilema especially by those aligned to the opposition.

Some of us only have Zambia as our country but the hatred by M’membe, PF and some compromised opposition workers in government should never ever be given an opportunity to take us into running around.

M’membe and those compromised officers including Commander Alibuzwi Sitali must be questioned or at least checked by Zambians especially UPND who members that worked so hard including ducking PF bullets supported by M’membe.

The language by M’membe is so demeaning but typical of a very indiscipline officer supported by Mr Sitali.

By the way. Why is it that Mr Sitali is not arresting male to male behind doors penetrator Fred M’membe for inciting language like he did to Chilufya Tayali?

For today, I end here but please post this unless you are also compromised by Mr M’membe and Mr Sitali who don’t mean well for HH, UPND and Zambia.

I remain Mulako Mbwanjikana, a patriot of Zambia and Mr HH and UPND.

-Koswe