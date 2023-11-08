WHY ISNT BARBRA BANDA MOVING FROM THE CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE TO EUROPE?

She is the highest paid female African player, earns around $1million per year including sponsorship deals

Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid failed to sign her from china because of her huge wages! she is still not willing to take a pay cut.

Real Madrid could step up in January and seal her demands but it will depend on her market value as her club could also demand for a huge transfer fee.. Manchester United are reportedly interested too

She could cost around £1M and become the most expensive female footballer

Note:

Her move from Spain to China was due to the huge wages placed on her and currently difficult to go back to europe if the wages will be less than her current earnings