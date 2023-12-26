Chishala Kateka asks why President Hichilema summoning Kakubo instead of DEC OR ACC?

She writes :-

Good morning fellow Zambians.

A day after Christmas and we are met with this.

The question that analytical Zambians should be asking is:-

Why is HH summoning Kakubo and not the ACC?

Is this what is meant by the word ‘selective’?

Remember that this Kakubo gentleman is the that self same man of the Sinoma calendar and pen in a briefcase situation. He claimed to receive the calendar from Chinese company, 4 months into the new year.

The President believed his story then.

Let us see what yarn he will spin to the President now.

KAKUBO IN FRESH SCANDAL

…video and documents show he collected $200,000 and a luxury car from a Chinese national…

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo is in a new scandal.

He received $200,000 and a luxury Mercedes Benz for the sale of a mine he claimed he owns in Kasempa District.

Kakubo of NRC 235416/68/1 received the money from Zhang Lianan of Lianan Mining Ltd.of Kitwe.

Kakubo also signed proof of receipt of the money.

A short video was also taken as he was collecting the money.

On Easter holidays of April 2022, Kakubo was seen leaving Sinoma Cement premises.

After the pictures emerged of him leaving with a noticeably heavy parcel, he claimed it was a calendar and diary he had collected from Sinoma. He couldn’t explain why he was collecting calendars four months after they were distributed.