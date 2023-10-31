Why Reverend Lazarus Chakwera might be another One-term Malawi President

By Cedric Chithenga- Nyoni

In the world of politics, the tenure of a president can be as unpredictable as the weather.

For President Lazarus Chakwera under Malawi Congress Party (MCP), his path to re-election in 2025 may not be as straightforward as he hoped.

Despite the initial wave of optimism when he took office, there are growing concerns that Reverend Chakwera might end up being another one-term president.

In this article, we’ll explore some compelling reasons behind this opinion, ranging from the 50+1 voting system to the government’s blunders and public perception.

THE 50+1 VOTING SYSTEM

The 50+1 voting system, was introduced to ensure fair and representative elections.

However, some argue that it may work against Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the upcoming 2025 elections.

This argument stems from the belief that the Constitutional Court that nullified the 2019 elections may have indirectly nudged the MCP and UTM to form an alliance, encouraging opposition unity to topple the then-ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Fast forward to 2025, and the same 50+1 system might not favor the MCP anymore.

Given the current political landscape, it’s improbable that the UTM will support the MCP again in the forthcoming elections.

This lack of unity could cost the MCP a significant portion of pro-Saulos Chilima votes.

Public approval of President Chakwera and his government is at an all-time low, with some even comparing him unfavourably to his predecessor, Peter Mutharika.

CONTINUED BLUNDERS AND CORRUPTION

Another critical factor that could impact Chakwera’s chances in 2025 is the series of blunders and allegations of corruption that have plagued his government.

From massive corruption scandals to dubious multi-billion deals with questionable companies, such as the EastBridge deal, there are serious concerns about the integrity of Chakwera’s administration.

The wealth that some MCP members have accumulated in just three years of being in power raises eyebrows and questions about where the money is coming from.

Chakwera appears to be treading down a similar path that led Malawians to oust Peter Mutharika.

These blunders and allegations of corruption have given Mutharika the audacity to contemplate a return to politics in 2025.

The future of President Lazarus Chakwera’s political career hangs in the balance as the 2025 elections approach.

The 50+1 voting system, once seen as a beacon of hope for fair elections, may now pose a significant challenge to the MCP.

The lack of unity with the UTM and diminishing public approval could cost Chakwera a substantial number of votes.

Furthermore, the government’s questionable dealings and corruption scandals have led to dwindling support, raising doubts about Chakwera’s ability to secure a second term.

As the political landscape in Malawi evolves, only time will tell whether Chakwera will defy the odds and become a two-term president or become another footnote in Malawi’s political history.

