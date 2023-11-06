WHY RUN TO THE US WHEN YOU CALL THEM IMPERIALISTS, MWEETWA ASKS PF

By Mwenya Mofya

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has wondered why former president Edgar Lungu’s Patriotic Front faction going to the American Embassy to complain about alleged human rights violations when they refer to them as western imperialists.

On Friday, some PF members of parliament were denied access to the United States Embassy after they arrived without an appointment, requesting to meet officials in order to complain about “human rights violations in the country”.

Upon arrival, the head of security told the lawmakers that they needed to use official channels in order to arrange a meeting with the officials…

NEWSDIGGERS