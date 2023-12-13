Why the United States so eager to win climate negotiations

John Kerry, who is a special representative for the US, turned 80 years old yesterday. But he didn’t receive the present he wanted.

Kerry and the US team are working hard to win in Dubai, worrying that if Trump becomes president again, their work will be undone.

President Trump said the US would not be part of the Paris agreement in 2017. In 2024, if he wins again, he plans to do a lot of drilling for oil.

The agreement released yesterday didn’t meet the US goal to get rid of fossil fuels without using technology to capture their carbon.

Kerry said in a private meeting that this was the final opportunity to keep the global temperature from rising by more than 1. 5 degrees Celsius

“Kerry asked world leaders to use less fossil fuels,” according to reports.

“I think many of you here don’t want to be involved in a fake act. ”

US representatives say it’s really important for the world to agree on something strong. They also say it’s important for Joe Biden to be elected as president again.

Young people who care about the environment were important supporters of Biden in the 2020 election.

Many people are not happy with Joe because of his actions in Gaza and allowing oil drilling on public lands.