Why Zaloumis and Chipenzi at ECZ will not announce the defeat of HH in 2026: ECZ is now just a political collaborator of the UPND in power- Dr. Chris ZUMANI

Why Zaloumis and Chipenzi at ECZ will not announce the defeat of HH in 2026: ECZ is now just a political collaborator of the UPND in power
By Dr. Chris ZUMANI Zimba
1. Stubborn Stakeholders opposition and rejection to Chipenzi and Zaloumis at ECZ
On 13th June, 2021, New Congress Party President Peter Chanda branded Mr Chipenzi, then GEARS Initiative executive director for justifying UPND political violence on Patriotic Front members and marketers in Mandevu Constituency as ‘a known fully-fledged UPND sympathizer’.
In justifying the UPND violent behavior, Mr Chipenzi as GEARS boss then said, “panga for panga of self defence, is what the UPND used is in line with the Constitution and section 17 of the penal code”. Surprisedly, Chipenzi was trying to justify UPND’s criminal conduct before the 2021 Presidential and General Elections as GEARS boss and elections expert.
On 28th November, 2022, News Digger’s Angela Munchishi did a story entitled “Chipenzi and Zaloumis are UPND, ECZ will never hold credible polls”. To date, this news headline for Diggers Newspapers against Chipenzi and Zaloumis stands both factual and accurate before the eyes of all Zambians.
Mr. Nasson Msoni, President of All peoples Congress (APC) was quoted on 28th November, 2022 by “Zambian Observer” in their article titled “Zaloumis, Chipenzi Are UPND Stooges- Msoni”. This is the permanent worry and troublesome position of all opposition politicians, independent scholars, NGOs and Zambians everywhere.
Speaking to News Diggers on 28th November, 2022, late Honorable Tutwa Ngulube, a prominent Lusaka lawyer and PF MCC observed and argued that “the appointment of Mwangala Zaloumis and McDonald Chipenzi as ECZ chairperson and commissioner respectively was wrong because the two were UPND members and would not be neutral in their duties”
On 30th November, 2023, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili warned HH that “My Brother President Hakainde Hichilema, there are so many people you can appoint as chairpersons for ECZ, but those people should not be Mrs Zaloumis and Mr Chipenzi. I have nothing against both. But she and Chipenzi are partisan affiliated to the United Party for National Development (UPND)”.
On 13th December, 2022, Copperbelt-based outspoken Catholic Priest Fr. Augustine Mwewa observed that “Chipenzi has been defending UPND even when they are supposed to speak. He has been like a spokesperson for UPND and he is so emotional on UPND matters. Sometimes he tries to be objective but he is politically inclined. He does not qualify to be in ECZ,” he noted.
”If you want Zambia with no tension and want to regard ECZ as fair, do not appoint the two individuals….If any country does not trade carefully on the issue of electoral bodies, democracy is bound to fail,” Chishimba Kambwili openly warned president HH in November, 2022.
The list of stakeholders opposing and denouncing McDonald Chipenzi and Mrs Mwangala Zaloumis at ECZ is endless and cannot be covered in one article as this one. Apart from HH and UPND members, Zambians from all walks of life are against their presence at ECZ. This fact is known by everyone.
Just ask key political party leaders outside UPND such as Edith Nawakwi, Fred M’membe, GBM, Bowman Lusambo, Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, Saboi Imboela, Harry Kalaba, Jackson Silavwe, Sean Tembo, Mweenda Kasonde, Chishala Kateka, Chilufya Tayali, Raphael Nakachinda, etc: they all don’t want to hear these two names around ECZ as they deem them politically poisonous and sure evils to Zambia’s democracy.
2. Our critical analysis and observations to Chipenzi and Zaloumis at ECZ
For most Zambians, having Mr. McDonald Chipenzi and Madam Mwangala Zaloumis as top commissioners at ECZ is not only strange, unprofessional, unethical politically and dangerous, but that their presence brutally undermines the integrity, credibility, objectivity and neutrality of such a crucial body entrusted to administer elections in our country.
With the two ruling party members being anointed as top commissioners at Zambia’s electoral body, ECZ will remain a political collaborator of the UPND and the chances of witnessing credible, fair and transparent elections in our country will never be guaranteed in 2026 and beyond.
Everything about Zaloumis and Chipenzi at ECZ is true with Father Mwewa’s views, a Copperbelt-based Catholic Priest who in December, 2022 stressed and warned that “appointing politically inclined commissioners to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) appears like a scheme to rig future elections”.
In 2026 and as long as Mwangala Zaloumis and McDonald Chipenzi remain at the top of ECZ, Zambians must know that the two will make the announcement of HH’s defeat impossible if he loses because they are members of the ruling party and Bally is not just their appointing boss but also their preferred presidential candidate on UPND ticket.
In this press statement on 28th November, 2022, Mr. Nasson Msoni observed that “No one believes that having persons with declared political interest and sitting in the Commission will give the institution the degree of the legitimacy required to conduct and oversee free and fair elections. In a nutshell it is not too late for the President to reflect on his choice of the appointments and do the right thing”, he argued.
Yes, if Zambia is to prepare for free, fair and credible elections in 2026, the president has no choice but to revise and reverse the composition of ECZ at commission level by boldly removing and replacing politically inclined individuals like McDonald Chipenzi and Mwangala Zaloumis.
If we accept known UPND members at ECZ today, we should accept the fact that 2026 presidential elections will not be free, fair and credible in Zambia because, there is no way party cadres will disappoint their ruling party, their appointing boss, their presidential candidate and their political appeasement jobs.
3. What else makes Chipenzi and Zaloumis unfit to be top ECZ Commissioners?
When it comes to Madam Mwangala Zaloumis, l do not need to research and write anything much about her membership and affiliation to the ruling party. I have just attached nice pictures for her in full party regalia on different party events: things speak for themselves for HH’s Chairperson for our ECZ
On 12th August 2015, Charles Sakala reported on ‘All Africa News’ that the Grand Coalition on the People Driven Constitution ‘secretly’ removed Macdonald Chipenzi from his position as spokesperson because of his association with the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), a matter that threatened to tarnish the image of the strictly non-partisan group.
On 10th February, 2016, Lusaka Times reported that Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) Executive Director then, MacDonald Chipenzi was challenged to step down from his position following reports that he had applied to contest Siavonga parliamentary seat under the UPND. This was confirmed by PF Mandevu Constituency Chairman Joseph Tamba then who revealed that Chipenzi had applied to contest the seat on UPND ticket.
The truth is that, this McDonald Chipenzi consistently opposed and mounted unwarranted attacks on Sata, Lungu and the PF government throughout his civil society life both at FODEP and GEARS simply because he was both a zealot opposition party sympathizer and at some point top most preferred candidate for Siavonga constituency on UPND ticket.
4. Our partisan ECZ, our diminishing hope for true Democracy and peace
For the first time in the history of this institution, ECZ has had the most controversial and questionable conducts and actions since August 2021. This is because the impact of partisan politics is at its peak and highest levels at ECZ today.
What happened to PF’s Hon Joseph Malanji and Hon Bowman Lusambo in 2022 is a savagery and unpleasant attack to our democracy and ECZ was the lead hangman for the ruling party. This remains clear evidence and classical example that ECZ is no longer our hope for democracy, peace and national unity as a country especially with known party cadres like Zaloumis and Chipenzi as its bosses.
The Electoral Commission of Zambia is established under Article 229 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016. The Commission came into existence as an Electoral Management Body (EMB) in 1996.
In accordance with Article 229 (2) of the Constitution of Zambia, the Commission has the mandate to carry out the following functions:
1. implement the electoral process;
2. conduct elections and referenda;
3. register voters;
4. settle minor electoral disputes, as prescribed;
5. regulate the conduct of voters and candidates;
6. accredit observers and election agents, as prescribed;
7. delimit electoral boundaries; and
8. perform such other functions as prescribed
Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021.
Zumanis bitterness is slowly driving him crazy. This man urgently needs to heal or he will be wasted. He needs help and very fast. A calamity is soon appearing before our own eyes.
The president of the Republic of zambia has the mandate to choose the ECZ chairman as well as other office bearers which the Republican constitution empowers him to do. No wonder during ECL reign most of the citizens wondered why the likes of Bowman Lusambo ,
Chitotela were appointed as ministers leaving the learned Late Tutwa Ngulube in the trenches sun bathing.Well ,the appointment of Madam Zalomis and Mr.Donald Chipenzi are excellent and let those agrivied seek legal address so that the courts of law rules ounce and for all.
Zumani Zimba ,you were a wrong political advisor to ECL no wonder He was walloped badly during the last 2021 general elections. You have continued to mislead him by him announcing his come back. Be fair to the man (ECL) because you are making him loose more weight due to pressure in terms thoughts especially if his immunity is lifted by parliament
Zimba, you are just a wasted human being. Anyway, we understand your hatred especially that you just came out of jail. But be careful, you may go back because your bitterness may lead you to commiting another crime. As for HH, you know very well that even without ECZ or ECZ with you on top, HH is already guaranteed winner in 2026.
Zimba used to be appointed through writing nosense articles, Edgar lungu appointed this mbuzi,as for my family we are voting for HH in 2026 I added two guys who did not vote last time.
Those two are known cadres who have been strategically placed there to advance the interests of the most high and perpetuate his stay once defeated.
Yet you saw nothing wrong in Lungu having Esau Chulu and Patrick Nshindano at the ECZ. Even when Chulu announced results for a nonexistent constituency – you saw nothing wrong with that. Useless article by a useless criminal.
All those authors of the comments that are criticizing Zimba on his wonderfully written article are unfair, selfish and are just pretending to be myopic. His Exellency the President is very free to appoint anybody including upnd cardres to any position of the government but not a position of the ECZ. ECZ is a sensitive body which determines the fate of any political candidate who contests in an election of the country. You can’t as a president of the state appoint anybody from your party to be part and parcel of that sensitive governing body. If by a slight mistake you happen to appoint such a person who is your party cardre and people complain about your appointment, immediate collective measures are supposed to be done. But in our country, our leaders don’t want to work on their mistakes and let such mistakes continue as if all is business as usual under such ugly circumstances. Can somebody pinpoint any lies in Zumani’s article. Unless what Zumani has written are lies then he is supposed to be blended a liar, confused, disgruntled or any such ugly adjectives against him. If they are facts then the authorities that are involved in such scandals are supposed to give him a listening ear and act accordingly given the sensitivity of the institution that is involved.
The observations by the learned Zumani are considerably true but the only problem is that anyone who maybe be appointed to that position will either way belong to a political party of choice despite not coming out in the open.Even if the president was to appoint say John Sangwa other political commentators will object and forward their own reasons. In Zambia,there’s more politicking especially by those in opposition a trend which UPND also practiced while in opposition.
After reading such articles like Dr.Zumba’s, you can easily know why Lungu and PF in general performed badly. One wonders what such people were advising Lungu on. And Lungu will go in history books as the person who made himself a bad president by his advisers and all the other people he surrounded himself with. Zumani is doubting about the credibility of the future elections when the previous elections were not credible at all. When Jesus asked the Jews to tell him if the baptism of John was from God or from people, they failed to answer him and said, we don’t know. I also want to challenge you with a question: was the 2016 election credible? Was it free and fair? I want a Yes or No. If it was, why did Priscilla Isaacs, Chris Akufuna and other Commissioners scamper in all directions, resigning immediately after the election? Why and how did Priscilla Isaacs allow an Ugandan, Mr. Chavula to enter the server room before the official announcement of the results? Why did Esau Chulu announce fake results and none existent constituencies? Why was former ZAF Commander flying around with pre-marked ballot papers? Why was he getting ballot boxes from Cobberbelt to Lusaka? Tell us why Commissioner Siandenge and Mwaliteta were arrested when they tried to intercept those ballot boxes? Commissioner Siandenge and Mwaliteta are there and of age, ask them, they will speak for themselves if you think I am lying.
Dr. Zumani, you are very irritating and very annoying, do you think we have already forgotten about all these things? Are you not ashamed that some UPND ballot papers were thrown in dustbins, some in the bush? Worse still, some ballot boxes were buried in some cemeteries especially Copperbelt and Lusaka. According to you and all the people you have mentioned, are those what you can can call free and fair elections? PF even refused to hear the petition. If you dare us so much, we can persuade HH to probe all these evil schemes of PF and see how you will be embarrassed one day. Plastic ballot boxes can stay even for 100 years without rotting and one day we shall catch up with you. Don’t think all those people who left ECZ left quietly, bana ulula vambili and people still have all the information they disclosed. My question again is: do you think those people who were at ECZ doing all these dirty activities were a better deal than Mwangala Zaloumis and Mr. Mac Chipenzi just because you see them as UPND affiliates? I can’t imagine the entire Mangala Zaloumis allowing un authorized people in the server room. I can’t imagine seeing Zaloumis and Chipenzi seated somewhere at MCC announcing none existent constituencies and fake results. Such things are history now and they will not be allowed to happen again, if they happen again, it will certainly not be during the UPND tenure, so so fears are unfounded.