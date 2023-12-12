While he is still celebrating his victory in the Supreme Court 10 days ago, which brought to an end a five-year battle with the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo spoiled himself with another luxury vehicle, this time a Mercedes Benz G Wagon worth US$500 000.

Chivayo, who has been on a spending spree recently, shelling out gifts to everyone from comedians to Zanu-PF supporters, did not forget to reward himself on his special day, purchasing a brand new Mercedes Benz G 63 Brabus.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Wicknell wrote:

“Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages last week, the love was overwhelming and i felt really special. To add on to your love I decided to spoil myself and buy this beautiful birthday present for 500k USD a BRAND SPANKING & STINKING NEW 2023 BENZ G 63 BRABUS.”

Wicknell Chivayo spoils himself with US$500k G Wagon on his birthday (Picture via Facebook – Sir Wicknell)

According to Benzinsider.com, Wicknell’s new toy, described by the Benz enthusiasts as “masterpiece of engineering, requires even the wealthy to dig deep in their pockets as it comes at quite a cost.

Chivayo has hogged the limelight recently, as his long-running case against ZPC reached its climax.

In early December, the tycoon and his company Intratrek Zimbabwe (PVT) LTD won a case at the Supreme Court which the ZPC had filed an appeal against his earlier victory.

Justice Lavender Makoni sitting with Justice Joseph Musakwa and George Chiweshe all unanimously concurred and dismissed the ZPC appeal for lack of merit and upheld the High Court judgement by Justice Paul Siyabonga Msithu handed down in January this year after a fully contested trial in September 2022.

While the businessman is certainly not holding back on buying luxury vehicles, many are now putting pressure on him and his company to deliver on the Gwanda Solar Project, whose contract was the subject of the court case in the first place.