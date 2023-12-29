WIDOW ADMITS DEPRIVING STEPSON OF BENEFITS FROM LATE FATHERS ESTATE

A 50-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Mtendere has pleaded guilty to depriving her stepson of over K80,000 benefits of his late father’s estate.

Sylvia Musonda, a businesswoman, and her 30-year-old daughter, Nelly Chansa, admitted depriving Frank Chansa of K80,210.76, which he was entitled to as a beneficiary of his father’s estate.

Musonda and her daughter are charged with depriving beneficiaries of their entitlement after it was alleged that they unlawfully deprived Chansa of K80,210,76, which he was entitled to from the estate of his father, Joseph Chansa.

When the accused appeared before Lusaka magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli, they pleaded guilty to the charge. “I collected the money in my capacity as a widow,” Ms Musonda said.

The matter was adjourned to today for possible reading of facts and sentencing.

DAILY MAIL