Wife admits charging hubby K500 for bedroom action

A MAN aged 53 could not hold his emotions when he told Matero Local Court how his wife used to charge him K500 each time he wanted to have sleep with her.

Aaron Kando also narrated how his wife, Romance Shanzi, 43, secretly got married to another man when he was transferred to work in Muchinga Province.

His wife, Shanzi, denied being married to another man but admitted charging him K500 each time he wanted to sleep with her.

She said she was forced to charge him for sleeping with her because he allegedly spent money on prostitutes for s333x while he failed to provide for the children.

Credit: Zambia Dailly Mail