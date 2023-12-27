Wife beats hubby to death with help from son

A 51-year-old man of Masachi village in Mwinilunga has been beaten to death allegedly by his wife and stepson after a dispute.

North-Western Province police commanding officer Dennis Moola said Gibson Chifokolo was killed between Sunday 18:00 hours and Monday 10:00 hours.

The wife has been identified as Agness Kazovu, 51, while the son is Michael Samalesu, 25.

Mr Moola said Chifokolo had a marital dispute on Sunday around 18:00 hours resulting in the wife and son beating him to death.

The matter was reported to Mwinilunga Police Station on Monday at 12:00 hours by his younger brother, Kellies Chifokolo, 49.

“He reported that his elder brother was allegedly murdered by his wife and his stepson as sticks were alleged to have been used in the act,” Mr Moola said.

(Picture for illustration purposes)

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail