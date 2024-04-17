Wife demands R2m in legal fees, R150k per month from Lion King producer

Lebo M, the producer of the hit production The Lion King, is facing a potentially costly divorce with his fourth wife, Pretty Samuels, demanding R150 000 per month for her upkeep as part of their divorce settlement.

News of Lebo M’s divorce first hit the headlines last year, with the thespian eventually confirming to the media that he had indeed instructed his lawyers to prepare for divorce proceeds.

“I need peace of mind because 2024 is a big year for me, with exciting projects lined up. More details about the big year ahead for me will be revealed,” Lebo M said in a statement at the time.

However, it does not seem likely that Samuels will allow the Lion King producer to sail peacefully into the sunset, as she has come with a list of hefty demands if their union is to be broken amicably.

The associates that spoke to Sunday World revealed that Pretty “has gone to court to seek an order to force Lebo to pay her R150 000 per month in spousal maintenance.

“This includes R10 000 per month for holiday allowance, R23 000 for car installments, R5 000 for cellphone, R35 000 for rent or bond, and R6 500 for groceries.”

The publication further states that, “She is also demanding R2 million from him to cover her legal costs for their pending divorce. The money would be used, among others, to hire a signature expert to determine whether or not the signature appearing on the ante-nuptial contract Lebo submitted to the court, in which he claims they were not married in community of property, is authentic.”

Samuels also wants division of the estate, which includes an R5.5-million property in Pearls of Umhlanga, whose bond is R1.5 million, and an unencumbered R1.8-million property in Cedar Acres, Sandton.

Lebo M has in the past been married to Viveca Gibson, Nandi Ndlovu, twice to Angela Ngani-Casar, and engaged twice to actress Zoe Mthiyane and Malefu Ntsala.