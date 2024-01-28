Wife ends 15 year old Marriage with husband, for calling her parents “D0G”

DOG SLUR LEADS TO COUPLES DIVORCE

A dog slur has sparked a row in a marriage leading to a divorce in the Matero Local Court, ending 15 years since Ruth Banda and Diton Kambunga tied the knot.

Banda filed for divorce against Kambunga citing disrespect for her parents after he allegedly called them dogs.

Banda also said she sued her husband for divorce because he got all the property she bought, including a house.

She said Kambunga, 50, claimed he got the property because he was the one who got her a job which enabled her to earn money to buy property.

The couple got married in 2009 and have one child together. Dowry was paid.

“My husband called my parents dogs. I cannot stay with such a man. He does not like a son he found me with and he threatens to kill him,” she said.

Banda said on December 4, 2023 her husband left home around 14:00 hours claiming that he was working night shift.

Banda said she was surprised that her husband returned home around 17:00 hours and started insulting her in the presence of their children and neighbours.

She said after his verbal attack on her, she decided to leave home and went to spend a night at her relative’s place.

“When I returned back home the following day I discovered that my husband had shifted and had gone with all our property. I was so shocked, his mobile phone was off. I did not know where and how to find him,” she said.

Banda said after a few days her husband went to her home but claimed that the property he got was his as he was the one who helped her secure a job to buy property. In his statement, Kambunga said when he married his wife he was not working but he managed to secure her a good job.

He said his wife acquired property in secrecy and put her brothers’ names on the title deeds.

In his judgment, magistrate Gaston Kalala noted that the couple had been having marital disputes and that their families equally failed to reconcile them.

He upheld the divorce claim and granted free divorce.

Mr Kalala gave custody of the child to the complainant and ordered Kambunga to be maintaining the child with K500 monthly.

Mr Kalala ordered the two to share property which they acquired together equally.