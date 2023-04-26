WIFE HACKS HUBBY OVER K300

A 52-year-old man of Mafinga, Muchinga Province, has been hacked allegedly by his wife after he failed to give her a K300 she demanded for while they were drinking alcohol.

Derrick Kaonga, 52, of Kaseya village, was allegedly hacked by wife Grace Musukwa, 36, on Sunday around 23:00 hours.

Kaonga sustained deep cuts on the neck, chin and right hand.

According to information gathered by the police, Kaonga last September sent his wife to Nakonde to buy a saw for cutting timber due to the kind of business he does.

Then early this month, he travelled to Kachindu village, where he was hired to cut timber and when he returned, he gave some money to his wife

(Zambia Daily Mail)