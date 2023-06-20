Wife Seeks Divorce Over Husband’s ‘Watery Sperm’

A housewife, Salamat Suleiman, has filed for divorce after two months of marriage, due to her husband’s health issue.

The complainant told the court that she noticed that her husband had watery sperm.

She pleaded for the court to dissolve the marriage, saying that she was tired of the relationship.

The respondent agreed that he had health issues, but insisted that the wife also had health challenges.

He, however, said that he still loved his wife and pleaded with the court to grant him time to settle the misunderstanding.

The presiding Judge, AbdulQadir Umar, told the wife to have an open mind and seek medical assistance for their health challenges.

The judge advised the wife to allow a second chance in the relationship, pointing out that all marriages had their challenges.

The court adjourned the case to August 28 for a report of settlement or continuation of the hearing.