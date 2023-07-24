Wilfried Zaha has confirmed that he will be leaving Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha has confirmed in an Instagram post that he will be leaving Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old scored 90 goals in 458 games for Palace, having joined the club as a 12-year-old.

“As I start a new chapter I want to speak to you Palace fans who mean so much to me,” he wrote.

“We have been through so much together, including 10 years in the Prem [Premier League]. There are loads of amazing memories that will stay in my head forever and also some really tough times along the way, but I’m so proud to have played my part in getting us to the Prem and helping to keep us there.

“I’ve been wearing the Palace shirt since I was eight-years-old, it’s literally been my second skin and I always gave everything when I wore it.

“You have all seen me angry and frustrated, but you’ve also seen my hunger and passion and the joy that I take from winning, and I hope that is the memory that lives on in the minds of Palace fans.”