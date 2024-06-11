WILL SMITH TOPS BOX OFFICE WITH ‘BAD BOYS 4,’ FIRST FILM SINCE OSCARS SCANDAL

Will Smith has scored another box office hit with his on-screen reunion with Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, his first movie since the infamous Oscar night slap of 2022.

According to Variety, the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise raked in $56 million at theaters across the U.S., and an additional $48.6 million across the world, for an international grand total of $104.6 million.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die now also holds the distinction of having the second-highest opening weekend of any film in Smith and Lawrence’s buddy cop action/comedy franchise, following 2020’s Bad Boys for Life.

The outlet made note of the fact that this was Smith’s first acting role since the incident between him and Chris Rock in March 2022, indicating that industry experts thought the moment may have cost Will a few fans, just as it had other opportunities.

The first potential loss for Will happened on the night in question, when the rapper-turned-actor nabbed his very first Oscar in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard.

According to the New York Post, the Academy has a strict policy that prohibits any kind of violence, which could have led to the statuette and honor being stripped from him.

“It’s basically assault,” an insider said. “Everyone was just so shocked in the room, it was so uncomfortable. I think Will would not want to give his Oscar back, but who knows what will happen now.”

Before the Academy could decide on disciplinary action, however, Smith preemptively resigned from the organization and was allowed to retain his Oscar and even be considered for awards in the future, Variety reported at the time.